Jazz Festival announces two 2017 headliners

The Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced the first two headliners of its 2017 edition. R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples will perform Wednesday, June 28, and roots rocker Sheryl Crow will play Thursday, June 29. Both shows are at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets for Staples are $25-$85, and $75-$125 for Crow. On sale Friday, December 9, 10 a.m., via rochesterjazz.com or by phone at 454-2060.

The 2017 Jazz Festival, now in its 16th year, will take place June 23 to July 1 in downtown Rochester.

Sheryl Crow has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, and now holds nine Grammy Awards for her blend of classic roots rock and popular country. Crow has collaborated with popular musicians across genres, from Kid Rock to Sting, and continues to write hit after hit, like "If It Makes You Happy," "My Favorite Mistake," and "The First Cut is The Deepest."

Mavis Staples has history in her voice. Taking on gospel, soul, and R&B, Staples is an iconic singer and activist, and a staple in American music. A two-time Grammy winner in her sixth decade of dedicating her life to music, Maples released her latest album, "Livin' on a High Note," last February. Staples has performed alongside other big names in music, such as Justin Timberlake at the White House and Elton John at the Grammys.

The festival will announce its full lineup in March 2017.