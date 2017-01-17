Jazz Fest announces rest of 2017 headliners

The Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced the remaining four headliners of its 2017 edition. King Crimson, Joss Stone, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, and Maceo Parker performing a tribute to Ray Charles join previously announced headliners Mavis Staples and Sheryl Crow. The Jazz Festival, now in its 16th year, will take place June 23 to July 1 in downtown Rochester.

British soul musician Joss Stone will perform Friday, June 23; and iconic saxophonist Maceo Parker will be joined by The Ray Charles Orchestra featuring The Raelettes for the program "To Ray, With Love" on Saturday, June 24.

Postmodern Jukebox has been a popular sensation the last few years for its creative spins on modern music, such as re-imagining Radiohead's hit "No Surprises" in a 1930's jazz style, or performing Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child of Mine" as a distinctly New Orleans jazz band. The group performs Tuesday, June 27.

And King Crimson, the long-running, influential prog-rock band, will perform Friday, June 30.

All performances are at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. via rochesterjazz.com or by phone at 454-2060.

Tickets are $55-$120 for Joss Stone; $55-$95 for "To Ray, With Love"; $45-$85 for Postmodern Jukebox; and $75-$125 for King Crimson.

Mavis Staples ($25-$85) performs Wednesday, June 28, and Sheryl Crow ($75-$125) plays Thursday, June 29. Those tickets are currently on sale.