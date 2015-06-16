Medical marijuana dispensary proposed for Eastman Business Park

Columbia Care has reached an agreement with Eastman Kodak Company to use of more than 200,000 square feet on the site to create a medical marijuana cultivation facility and dispensary, according to a statement from the company.Columbia Care currently operates in five states and has created one of the first national medical marijuana patient registries.Applications to operate a medical marijuana facility in New York State were due on June 5 and selections will be announced later this year."With the passage of the Compassionate Care Act, we believe New York is well-positioned to be at the vanguard of medical marijuana patient care," said Michael Alt, director of the Eastman Business Park, in a written statement.Columbia Care says that its proposal would create 250 jobs in the Rochester area.