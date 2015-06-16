Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

Tuesday, June 16, 2015

Medical marijuana dispensary proposed for Eastman Business Park

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2015 at 9:49 AM

Columbia Care has reached an agreement with Eastman Kodak Company to use of more than 200,000 square feet on the site to create a medical marijuana cultivation facility and dispensary, according to a statement from the company.

Columbia Care currently operates in five states and has created one of the first national medical marijuana patient registries.

Applications to operate a medical marijuana facility in New York State were due on June 5 and selections will be announced later this year.

"With the passage of the Compassionate Care Act, we believe New York is well-positioned to be at the vanguard of medical marijuana patient care," said Michael Alt, director of the Eastman Business Park, in a written statement. 

Columbia Care says that its proposal would create 250 jobs in the Rochester area. 

