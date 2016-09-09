Assembly member Bill Nojay has died

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Bill Nojay

Republican State Assembly member Bill Nojay is dead after he apparently commited suicide in a Rochester cemetery.The Rochester Police Department says that it responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. for a welfare check on a person in Riverside Cemetery on Lake Avenue. One of the responding officers saw a man shoot himself.This afternoon, police confirmed that the man was Nojay, 59, of Pittsford. The department initially withheld his identification pending notification of his family; that's a typical practice for law enforcement regarding any death.Nojay, a staunch conservative, was running for re-election and faced a primary challenge from Honeoye Falls Mayor Rick Milne. The election is Tuesday.“I was saddened and shocked to hear the news of Assemblyman Nojay’s passing and I offer my deepest condolences to the Nojay family during this difficult time," Monroe County Republican Committee Chair Bill Reilich said in a statement. "Bill Nojay had a great passion for public service and served the residents of the 133rd Assembly District with great conviction. His sudden passing comes as a surprise to those who knew him well. In recent days he had been speaking with great enthusiasm about his upcoming primary and his overall excitement for this year’s election.”