Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, September 26

The first debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton
and Republican Donald Trump takes place at 9 p.m. tonight and if you have a TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet, you have no excuse to miss it.
The debate will be broadcast live on all four major networks and WXXI – local over-the-air channels 8.1, 10.1, 13.1, and 31.1 for the networks, and 21.1 for WXXI – and news organizations are streaming it live on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, too
.
The debate will last 90 minutes, and the moderator is NBC news anchor Lester Holt. It’ll be held at Hofstra University on Long Island; the presidential debate commissions say that Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson aren’t polling high enough to participate. BY JEREMY MOULE
Metro Justice and the Alliance for Quality Education
will hold a walk from the Liberty Pole downtown to the governor’s regional office. The groups will deliver a bill to the office for what they say is for an overdue increase in funding for high-needs school districts. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Campaign for Fiscal Equit
y lawsuit.
The walk starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
The University of Rochester and East High School
will hold a public forum on Thursday, September 29. The meeting will highlight the progress of East’s Upper and Lower schools.
East High is under the management of the University of Rochester as its educational partner to help turn around the persistently struggling school. The meeting will be held at East High, 1801 East Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East
will hold a “Stop the Violence Rally and March” on Thursday, September 29. The event will be held at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Driving Park, the same location where Latasha Shaw was beaten and stabbed to death nine years ago. The rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO