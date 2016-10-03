Week ahead: Irondequoit bus route, nature, Little Italy discussions

Regional Transit Service
will hold listening sessions on its bus Route 37
from noon to 1 p.m., and again from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 4, at the RTS Transit Center, 60 St. Paul Street.
The route starts at the Transit Center and travels up North Clinton to Irondequoit, where it eventually ends on Cooper Street. RTS officials want to hear why people use the route, when they use it, what they like about it, and what they would change.
Anyone who can’t attend can provide feedback through a form on the RTS website
or by calling (585) 288-1700. BY JEREMY MOULE
The University of Rochester’s Humanities Center
will present a lecture by Andrea Wulf, author of “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World,” tomorrow, Tuesday, October 4. Alexander von Humboldt
, an explorer and naturalist, was not known for a single discovery, but for creating awareness about nature. Wulf’s lecture is at 5 p.m. in the UR’s Rush Rhees Library. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO
Marco LiMandri, chief executive administrator of the Little Italy Association of San Diego
, will speak about the planning and design of San Diego’s Little Italy district
at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Design Center of Rochester, 1115 East Main Street.
The presentation is sponsored by the local Little Italy Neighborhood Association
, which is trying to advance plans for redeveloping the area around the Lyell Avenue Wegmans in Gates. It’s seeking $1 million in state funding to study the feasibility of roadway and architectural projects, to study the possibility of creating an Italian-American credit union, and to develop a neighborhood center with a Sunday farmer’s market.
The association also wants to use some of the money for a community design charrette process. The group will also announce the details of a collaboration with the architecture department at RIT’s Golisano Institute for Sustainability. BY JEREMY MOULE