Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Fringe Festival gets a new name

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 1:01 PM

The First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival has rebranded as the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival; the announcement follows a merger between two KeyCorp entities.

“There’s much more to the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival than a sponsorship,” said James Barger, president of KeyBank’s Rochester market, at a press conference this morning. “The Fringe will continue to be a catalyst to support our community’s growth and revitalization, and we’re thrilled to play our part in helping to make that happen.”

The 10-day festival drew a record 67,000 attendees this year, sold out 115 shows, and earned more than $400,000 in ticket sales, said Erica Fee, Fringe co-founder and executive producer.

Fee also announced that Fringe will return September 14-23, 2017. Stay informed by following Fringe on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and watch for updates on when show submissions open for 2017.

