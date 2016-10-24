[NEWS] WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, October 24

click to enlarge
ROC the Future
PHOTO BY MARK CHAMBERLIN
Rochester school board Vice President Cynthia Elliott (far left), Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams, and school board President Van White
, a public-private partnership of government and community organizations working to improve academic achievement for Rochester’s children, will release its fourth annual community report card on Tuesday. The report card tracks key measures of well-being for children and youth in the City of Rochester, from cradle to career.
Speakers include Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo; Mayor Lovely Warren; RCSD Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams; and Jennifer Leonard, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
Advantage Downtown
offers a look inside downtown Rochester’s premier workspaces at a workspace crawl on Thursday, October 27. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $10 per person. Participants will tour One East Avenue, Clinton Square, and the Seneca Building.
Light hors d'oeuvres, cocktail reception, and raffle entry are included in the ticket price.
Free parking will be available in Clinton Square's private, underground parking garage. The entrance ramp is located off of S. Clinton Avenue between Clinton Square and the Metropolitan. Registration deadline is Tuesday, October 25, but limited walk-ins will be accepted.
Register by phone or email at 546-6920 or reservations@rddc.org. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
The Rochester school board
will hold a work session on its managed school choice policy on Tuesday, October 25.
The policy, which is under review
, basically provides guidelines for parents for choosing an elementary school within one of the district’s three school zones.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district’s central office, 131 West Broad Street, at 6 p.m.
The League of Women Voters
and Monroe County Board of Elections commissioners
will present “Voting in Monroe County 2016,” a public forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26.
Elections commissioners Thomas Ferrarese and David Van Varick will hold a question-and-answer session to address issues such as security measures to protect votes and voters, use of paper ballots, and whether some of the recent out-of-state election reform measures will become legislation in New York State.
The event will be held at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 Winton Road South. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO
The Voice of the Voter collaborative
will hold a county clerk debate
at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, October 24). It will air on WXXI television, WXXI 1370 AM, WXXInews.org, democratandchronicle.com, 13wham.com, and wdkx.com.
Democrat Adam Bello, who was appointed to the clerk position earlier this year by Governor Andrew Cuomo, faces a challenge from Republican Cheryl Rozzi, the Greece town clerk.
Voice of the Voter is a partnership between WXXI, the Democrat and Chronicle, WHAM channel 13, and WDKX 103.9 FM.
The Rochester People’s Climate Coalition and Metro Justice
will hold a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, titled "Race, Class, and the Climate Crisis." The discussion will take place at the Rochester Regional Joint Board, 750 East Avenue; details are available here
.
The panelists will be Sue Hughes-Smith of the Rochester People's Climate Coalition; Larry Knox of Metro Justice; and Rebecca Newberry of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York. Amorette Shaw , chief of staff for the Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, will moderate the discussion. BY JEREMY MOULE