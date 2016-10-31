Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

Monday, October 31, 2016

Week ahead: Events for the week of Monday, October 31

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 9:53 AM

The Canandaigua Lake Association will sponsor “Alien Invasives Threaten Lake,” a talk at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, as part of its “Viewpoints” series.

Hilary Mosher, director of the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management at Hobart and William Smith Colleges will talk about the recent activities of the Water Chestnut Strike Team and the removal of the plant.

The removal of invasive plants and animals from visiting boats will also be discussed. The event will be held at Finger Lakes Community College, stage 14, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.


The Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present “Valiant Ambition: George Washington, Benedict Arnold, and the Fate of the American Revolution,” a discussion of the book by Nathaniel Philbrick.

This is the story of a world crisis as a country fights for its freedom and how that newly formed nation must decide how it will be governed. The book will be reviewed by Carolyn Vacca, chair of the history department at St. John Fisher College.

The event will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, at the Central Library, 115 South Avenue, from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m. BY TIM LOUIS MACALUSO

