Monday, November 21, 2016

WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, November 21

Posted By on Mon, Nov 21, 2016 at 9:41 AM

Rochester NOW will hold a discussion on the Trump agenda at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 21, at First Unitarian Church, 220 South Winton Road. The event is free and open to the public.

NOW plans to redouble its work for unrestricted access to abortion care, equal pay, racial justice, rights for LGBTQIA people, an end to sexual violence, and more.

"No doubt about it, our challenge in securing full human rights for women and marginalized people has just gotten a lot tougher. But I can assure you: We will not go back. We will fight back!" — National NOW President Terry O'Neill

A public meeting on the city’s Master Plan will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, at the Arnett Library, 310 Arnett Boulevard. The meeting is designed to let residents share their ideas about the future of the City of Rochester. It will be an open-house format with members of the project team available to answer questions.

The city has begun updating its Master Plan, which was adopted by City Council in 1999. The updated plan will be called “Rochester 4.0 – Our Neighborhoods, Our Future.” The plan seeks to establish a cohesive vision to guide the city’s growth and development.

More information: www.cityofrochester.gov/comprehensiveplanupdateor (585) 428-6824. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN

