WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, November 28

Fight for 15 is leading a national Day of Action
in over 300 cities across the United States on Tuesday, November 29, in what will be the largest series of protests against the Trump agenda to date.
In Rochester, there will be a full Day of Action
by low-wage workers on Tuesday, starting at 6 a.m. and ending with a major rally at 5 p.m. in Baden Park on Upper Falls Boulevard.
The Rochester Day of Action is being organized by fast food workers, dairy workers, taxi drivers, barbers, retail workers, home health aides, adjuncts, and workers from across multiple industries, according to Colin O’Malley, organizing director at Metro Justice, which has led the local Fight for 15 effort.
The Day of Action will culminate in a large, unified march:
For more information: Colin O’Malley (716) 400-6287 or Luis Torres (585) 269-4778
There is a public informational meeting
from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight (Monday, November 28) on streetscape improvements planned for East Main Street from St. Paul to East Avenue. The extended project will install wayfinding signs along the Main Street corridor from Ford Street to University Avenue.
The meeting will be an open-house format with no formal presentation; you can review and discuss the project with members of the design team, who will be on hand to answer questions.
The meeting is in City Council chambers at City Hall, 30 Church Street. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
Monroe County Legislature
committees will discuss County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s 2017 budget proposal
during meetings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Typically, top county administrators present different sections of the budget to legislators to ask questions. The heaviest questioning tends to happen during the Human Services Committee meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A public hearing on the $1.2 billion budget proposal is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee also meets that night.
The committees meet in the Legislature chambers inside the Monroe County Office Building, 39 West Main Street. BY JEREMY MOULE