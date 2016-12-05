WEEK AHEAD: Events for the week of Monday, December 5

A public forum on the state of police-community relations
will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today (Monday, December 5), at the Adams Street rec center, 85 Adams Street. This is the last forum in Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren's 90 Days of Community Engagement Initiative.
The forum is a chance for the community to share ideas on improving the interaction between the Rochester Police Department and city residents.
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
will provide an update on its work at 6 p.m. tonight (Monday, December 5) at Nativity Preparatory Academy, 15 Whalin Street. The event is free and open to the public.
The effort is about to start its first program: an adult mentoring effort in its three target neighborhoods
: Beechwood, EMMA, and Marketview Heights. The goal is to serve 300 families.
The anti-poverty group’s overall goal is to cut poverty in Rochester in half over 15 years.
The Racial Justice Initiative of Metro Justice
wants to hear your ideas to fight bigotry in the community and the country following the election of Donald Trump. The group will hold a conversation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at School Without Walls, 480 Broadway. BY CHRISTINE CARRIE FIEN
The Monroe County Legislature
will hold a public hearing on County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s 2017 budget proposal
at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The hearing will take place in the County Office Building, 39 West Main Street, right before the Legislature’s Ways and Means Committee meeting.
Dinolfo’s $1.2 billion proposal keeps the county tax rate at $8.99 per $1,000 assessed value. But it doesn’t contain the child care subsidy boost that children’s advocates pushed for. BY JEREMY MOULE