Finger Lakes region gets $80.5 million for priority projects

The Finger Lakes region will get $80.5 million in state funding to support key industries, economic and community development projects, and anti-poverty programs.
The state held its annual Regional Economic Development Councils awards ceremony – sometimes called the state’s economic development Hunger Games – this afternoon. The Finger Lakes council’s plan was named a top performer, which put the region in line for about $20 million more than some other regions, including Western New York and the Southern Tier.
State and local economic development officials haven’t released a breakdown of projects that will get money or said how the money will be divided up.
The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council’s priority projects for 2016 include a High Tech Rochester photonics venture challenge; business incubator space in Sibley Square (the former Sibley Building); agriculture and food industry facilities; the first phase of renovations at the Seneca Park Zoo; the Rochester Downtown Kitchen Incubator; and various college campus, workforce development, and business expansion projects.
The list of priority projects is toward the end of the regional council’s 2016 progress report, which is available on the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council website
