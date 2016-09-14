Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 14, 2016 Special Sections » Fall Guide

Rochester's museums have some interesting installations coming in 2016-17
A peek at museum offerings 

Our city's museums keep children and adults alike fascinated year round with educational exhibits that focus on history, science, innovation, and recreation. Here's a couple of fun upcoming features from RMSC and The Strong, built from their own archives. Look for more scheduled exhibits and events in our searchable online calendar at rochestercitynewspaper.com.

Rochester Museum & Science Center (657 East Avenue) will open "Elements of the Extreme," an exhibit focusing on the most powerful forces on the planet. In tenuous balance, the "classical elements" of earth, water, air, and fire create the life-supporting environment on Earth. But each in its extreme form is also capable of utter destruction.

RMSC visitors will discover how diverse life on earth has adapted to survive amid these elemental properties, and how the elements have driven some of humanity's greatest technological and artistic achievements. Hands-on exhibits help visitors explore rare natural science, history, and ethnology objects pulled from the museum's collection. RMSC is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $13, $12 for seniors and college students, $11 for ages 3-18, and free to members and kids age 2 and under. Learn more by calling 271-4320 or visiting rmsc.org.

On December 10, The Strong (1 Manhattan Square) will present a new permanent exhibit, "America at Play," which features the history of 300 years of play in America. Highlights include rare artifacts and national treasures from The Strong's world-renowned collections, such as the first handmade Monopoly set by Charles Darrow. Rotating displays with such themes as Dungeons and Dragons, Japanese video games, and miniature rooms will be presented alongside hands-on games and videos of oral histories of play memories.

The museum is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $14, and free to members and kids under age 2. For more information, call 263-2700 or visit museumofplay.org.

