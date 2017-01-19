A ton of other things you can be doing during Trump's inauguration 

Yes, Donald Trump will be our president. And after 11:30 a.m. Friday, we'll have to come to terms with that. But now you're pressed with two choices: stay informed and endure whatever tantrum-slur of words he'll be giving, or ignore it all together and just go out and enjoy life.

Don't worry; either way, we're doing everything we can to get through this together. Along with our anti-inaugural issue this week, here's a guide to help you get through these next few days.

If your curiosity does tug at you, and you'd like to tune into Trump's speech without giving him the satisfaction of high TV ratings, we suggest supporting public media. NPR (WXXI-AM 1370 here in Rochester) will be live broadcasting the swearing-in ceremony, and there will be a live fact-checking of Trump's inaugural address on wxxinews.org.

Also, a large rally, the People's Solidarity Rally, will be held on Saturday, January 21, in Washington Square Park (181 South Clinton Avenue), starting at 11 a.m.

Let's start off with happy hours around town.

Acme Bar and Pizza

Happy Hour: 7 p.m. with two for one on bottled beer. 495 Monroe Ave. 271-2263.

Blu Wolf Bistro

Happy Hour: 3-6 p.m. with $5 select cocktails, $3 domestic beers, and buy one get one on 20 ounce drafts. 657 Park Ave. 270-4467.

The Cub Room

Happy Hour: 4-6 p.m. with $2 off beer/wine and $8 featured cocktails. 739 S Clinton Ave. 363-5694.

Dorado

Happy Hour: 3-6 p.m. with $5 margaritas and $5 premium tequila shots. 690 Park Avenue. 244-8560.

Good Luck

Happy Hour: Dealer's choice cocktail for $7 until 7 p.m.[JC2]. 50 Anderson Ave. 340-6161.

Salena's

Happy Hour: 3-6 p.m. Dollar off margaritas, $2.50 Dos Equis drafts. 302 Goodman St. N #247. 256-5980.

Victoire

Happy Hour: Monday through Friday for half priced appetizers from 2-5 p.m. 120 East Ave. 325-3663.

Ongoing

[ ART EXHIBIT ]

A Matter of Memory: Photography as Object in the Digital Age

Through Jan. 29. An exploration of photography that raises the question of how our relationship to the past is changing with the transition of analog to digital photography. See what we had to say here. George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave. eastman.org.

[ KIDS EVENT ]

Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they journey to the timeless worlds of Disney's "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid," among many more. Celebrate the most memorable Disney tales with all your favorite characters in one fun-filled ice production. Thurs. & Fri. 7-9 p.m. $15-$80. Blue Cross Arena, 1 War Memorial Square. 758-5300; bluecrossarena.com.

[ THEATER ]

Carrie: the Musical

That's right. A musical adaptation of Stephen King's tale of a girl with telekinetic powers who gets drenched in pigs blood. Directed by Melanie Blood; Music by Michael Gore. Thurs. & Fri. 7:30 p.m. $15. Wadsworth Auditorium at SUNY Geneseo, 1 College Circle, Geneseo. 245-5516; geneseo.edu/bbo.

Sylvia

The adult urban comedy by A R. Gurney, directed by Mark Cuddy. Starring Jennifer Cody, Hunter Foster, Dee Hoty and John Scherer. Thurs. 7:30p.m. and Fri. 8 p.m. $25-$64. Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd. 232-4382; gevatheatre.org.

The Devil, The Witch & The Blacksmith

A Ukrainian folk tale derived from 19th-century writer Nikolai Gogol's story "The Night Before Christmas," adapted here by Dedes and Kingfisher's Amy Canfield. Thurs. & Fri.8-10 p.m. $15-$18. Gallery 74, 215 Tremont St. 454-9371; artful.ly/thekingfishertheater.

[ COMEDY ]

Ward Anderson

Stand-up comedian, author, and co-host of the daily satellite radio show "Ward and Al." Thurs. 7:30 p.m. and Fri. 7:30 & 10 p.m. $5-$15. Comedy Club, 2235 Empire Blvd., Webster. 671-9080; thecomedyclub.club.

[ R&B/SOUL ]

Heart and Soul

Jenn Cristy, Troy Thomas, Jr., and a red hot band recreate the best of Motown and R&B. Thurs. 7 p.m. and Fri. 8 p.m. $13-$29. Downstairs Cabaret, 3450 Winton Place. 325-4370; downstairscabaret.com.

Thursday, January 19.

[ CLASSICAL ]

O Anima Mea: Music of Isabella Leonarda

It will feature local period-instrumental ensemble Publick Musick, joined by soprano Shari Alise Wilson. 7:30 p.m. Included with museum admission. Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave. 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

Lunch with Ludwig

Beethoven's Piano Sonata No.29, Op.106. 12:15-12:45 p.m. First Universalist Church, 150 South Ave., Rochester. 546-2826.

[ THEATER ]

The Taming

Tmaiko "LADYTEE" Byrd speaks about her emotionally witty journey of a year fighting breast cancer. The reading will benefit the Women's Foundation of Genesee Valley, dedicated to helping women become economically self-sufficient in seven Western New York counties. 7:30 p.m. $15. MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Ave. muccc.org.

Friday, January 20

[ ART EVENT ]

Todd Stahl: American Voice Closing Reception

6-10 p.m. Makers Gallery and Studio, 34 Elton Street. 507-3569; toddstahlart.com.

That Said: Recent Prints by Nicholas H. Ruth

Artists Reception 5-7 p.m. Nazareth College Colacino Gallery, 4245 East Ave. 389-2170; naz.edu/arts-center.

Nature's Beauty

A display of photography by Joseph Woody. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave. 770-1960; episcopalseniorlife.org.

[ LITERATURE ]

Our Voices: Inauguration Day Reading Celebrating Diversity

Special reading and open mic featuring Selena Cochran and Kristen Gentry. 6-8 p.m. Writers & Books, 740 University Avenue. 473-2590; wab.org.

[ POP/ROCK ]

Greg Townson

7 p.m. Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com.

The Bradley Brothers

8 p.m. Fanatics Pub & Pizza, 7281 West Main Street, Rochester. 624-2080; fanaticspub.com.

Harmonica Lewinsky, Aircraft, and Total Yuppies

8 p.m. $6. Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave. 454-2933; bugjar.com.

Jackson Cavalier & the Fevertones

8 p.m. Little Theatre Cafe, 240 East Ave. 258-0400; thelittle.org

[ ACOUSTIC/FOLK ]

Wisewater

8 p.m. $25-$35. Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Ave. 389-2170; artscenter.naz.edu.

[ THEATER ]

Marissa Mulder

Cabaret-style performances. Jan. 20, Marilyn in Fragments: poetry and diaries of Marilyn Monroe, with songs from Cole Porter to Nine Inch Nails. Jan. 21, Tom... In His Words, the Songs of Tom Waits. 8 p.m. both nights. $25-$30. Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd. 232-4382; gevatheatre.org.

The Trump Card

Instead of dismissing Trump as a simple con artist and huckster, writer Mike Daisey breaks down what makes Trump tick and in doing so illuminates the state of our American Dream and how we've sold out. Performance by Artistic Director J.R. Teeter. Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m. $8-$14. Bread & Water Theatre, 172 West Main St. 271-5523; breadandwatertheatre.org.

Saturday, January 20

[ COMEDY ]

Ron White

$39-$59. 7 p.m. Rochester Auditorium Theatre, 885 E. Main St. 745-3000; rbh.org

[ THEATER ]

Masterpiece Murder Mystery Dinner

Presented by Dansville ArtWorks in part with Mystery Dinner Theater. Appetizers followed by buffet dinner. $40-$85 (varies on size of party). 6 p.m. Dansville ArtWorks Gallery, 178 Main Street, Dansville. 335-4746; dansvilleartworks.com.

[ SPECIAL EVENT ]

Doctor Who Night with Flower City Comic Con

Mingle with fellow Whovians, answer trivia questions, win prizes and giveways. Also special Doctor Who themed drinks will be on the menu. FCCC representatives will be there to answer questions about the upcoming convention and will be selling convention passes. 7-10 p.m. Nox: Craft Cocktails & Comfort Food, 302 Goodman St. N. noxcocktail.com.