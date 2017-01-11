ACTIVISM | Rochester Activism Fair 

For those in Rochester looking to fight for social and political change, the Rochester Activism Fair can help point you in the right direction. Several local organizations are gathering at Visual Studies Workshop to promote activism across a broad range of areas, including climate change and environmental sustainability, LGBTQ rights, law enforcement accountability, poverty, and a lot more. More than 25 organizations — such as ROCitizen, No Labels, Rochester Free Radio, Building Bridges Between Oppressive Divisions, Citizens Climate Lobby, Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley — will have representatives on hand to answer questions, reach out to potential volunteers, and connect with local activists for future involvement. Organizations can still register to reserve an information table at vsw.org.

The Rochester Activism Fair will take place Saturday, January 14, at VSW, 31 Prince Street. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. For more information, call 442-8676 or visit vsw.org.