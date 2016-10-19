Album review: "Ashes of man" 

Fox 45

Twin Earth Records

Opening with an epic stoner metal grind and groove, the gals in Fox 45 are back in black with album numero dos, "Ashes of Man." Musically, it's a hard and heavy head-bang. Lyrically, it preaches a hopeless gospel that rides above the quartet's relentless, mid- tempo drive — a drive that the band is known for live, and one that when extrapolated on disc simply doesn't let up as it builds and builds until it's got you in a tight wind. It's sexy, dirty, and relatively defiant.

"Ashes of Man" can't help being a little bit derivative as the band borrows liberally from the book of Sabbath and all the little demons huddled at is feet. But when Fox 45 hits the gas on cuts like "White Lightning" and "Soul Gourmandizer," the resulting energy is a welcome respite from the overall doom. Regardless, this album is powerful from front to back and a pleasure platter that gets better with each spin.