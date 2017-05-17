Album review: 'Civilization' 

Margaret Explosion

"Civilization"

Earring Records

margaretexplosion.com

Margaret Explosion seems to pull songs out of the air. No pre-planning; no script. The music plays them, and what's left is a perfect in-the-moment moment for this purely live band playing songs we'll never hear again. It is sexy and cool to the max. And just remember: "sensuous" wasn't reserved just for the loins.

On "Civilization," however, Margaret Explosion had a little studio fun. The basic tracks are still improvised, but they're left open at one end to make room for another set of layers. There's stereophonic panning so severe in spots you may fall out of your chair. And the guitar is prominent as the soprano sax snakes and undulates through. It's trippy in the extreme. It's darkness at the end of the tunnel. It's heady, and it's beautiful. Adding to the finality, the band has announced that guitarist Bob Martin is leaving the group and Rochester, for that matter. It's quite a loss — ironic, really. It's an end for a band that played songs with no end. "Civilization" is now that end.