Album review: 'Doc Remembrances: Flatpick Tunes and Songs' 

Bobby Henrie

"Doc Remembrances: Flatpick Tunes and Songs"

Self-released

facebook.com/bobbyhenrieandthegoners

The late Doc Watson is the undisputed master of flatpicking, and in paying him tribute, an artist risks being trampled beneath the lightning flurry and fury found in his style. However, there is another hero in our midst: southpaw guitar slinger from the Southern Tier, Bobby Henrie.

Known for his old-time work with the Henrie Brothers and his rockabilly bop and twang with the Goners, Henrie really swings for the fences on his new Doc Watson tribute CD, "Doc Remembrances: Flatpick Tunes and Songs." This disc is 12 songs deep and includes tunes made popular by Watson, like "Blackberry Rag," as well as some Henrie originals which shine in the same light.

"Doc Remembrances" focuses on Watson's tone and output from the mid-60's to the mid-70's, where the man escaped being pigeon-holed by blending fiddle tunes with slick delivery and a subtle, jazzy undertone. This is all well within Henrie's wheelhouse as he digs in face first and flawless. It'll help you relax, when it's not giving you vertigo.