Album review: 'henry' 

Periodic Table of Elephants

"henry"

Self-released

periodictableofelephants.bandcamp.com

Periodic Table of Elephants might raise a question with its artwork — is that a cookie on the cover? — but the power duo is heavy on its debut EP, "henry," stomping its way through four songs that leave no doubt to what this band stands for.

Recorded at Wicked Squid Studios with Josh Pettinger behind the boards, "henry" has a full sound that, despite minimal overdubs, is a fair representation of how the duo plays live. Periodic Table of Elephants fires on both cylinders and drops a few good lines over an abundance of ace riffs. Lead singer and guitarist Jason Pariseau's voice occasionally resembles Dave Grohl, and drummer Sean McGinnis Scanlon provides a backbeat inspired by Travis Barker of Blink-182.

Both musicians are influenced by 90's-era alternative bands and it shows: "Machines" burns like Green Day; "Duck" takes it to the point of no return; "Pile of Bones" is almost blue; and "Better off Dead" is dynamic and pays homage to Henry Rollins. "henry" doesn't necessarily break new ground but it does put Periodic Table of Elephants on the radar.