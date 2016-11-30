Album Review: 'Inspired' 

Rale Micic, John Abercrombie, Peter Bernstein, and Lage Lund

"Inspired"

Artist Share

artistshare.com

They may be known for a wide variety of styles, but there is one thing that four of the top guitarists in jazz have in common: a reverence for the music and style of the late guitar giant Jim Hall. Rale Micic is an emerging Serbian guitarist; John Abercrombie, a top fusion player; and Peter Bernstein and Lage Lund are two of the most innovative guitarists on the contemporary scene. On their homage, "Inspired," the common denominators are tunes associated with Hall and a fluid, melodic style reminiscent of his playing.

The CD contains every possible combination of duet, with the paired guitarists shifting back and forth from rhythm to lead. Each of the four also has a solo, showcasing their abilities to play rhythm, lead, and sometimes bass simultaneously. These solos — "My Ideal" (Bernstein), "Embraceable You" (Abercrombie), "Body and Soul" (Lund), and "Alone Together" (Micic) — provide no shortage of "wow" moments. Only one tune, Hall's "All Across the City," is played by all four guitarists in a gorgeous arrangement by Micic.