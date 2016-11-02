Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 02, 2016

Album Review: '... It Came From Lake Ontario' 

If you don't include the three-eyed-fish-inhabited, film-developing waters of Lake Ontario, then let's face it, Rochester is hopelessly land-locked. But for some reason, this town has an inordinately high number of surf bands. At the top of the pile is RoarShark and its new album "... It Came From Lake Ontario."

The album is a wild-wahini, wave-riding collection of surfalicious instrumentals perfect for the next time mom and dad split and don't splurging on a babysitter. There's something for everybody here, including one of my personal favorites, "Apache," originally done by The Shadows. There are a lot of surf clichés — cool as they may be — that RoarShark admirably shies away from. The fearless foursome maintains surf rock's purity without excess reverb and blinding 32nd notes in all the leads. You'll get wet, but you won't drown.

