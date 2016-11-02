Album Review: 'Miss Leading, Phil and the Danish Wedge' 

The Chinchillas

"Miss Leading, Phil and the Danish Wedge"

Jargon Records

facebook.com/thechinchillasrochester

It feels like I grew up on The Chinchillas, Rochester rock 'n' roll's answer to the Swiss Army Knife. The boys have shown up again with a brand new one, "Miss Leading, Phil and the Danish Wedge." I swear they just had a new album less than a year ago.

This is a band that has made its living (sadly just a figure of speech in all probability) playing well-crafted, crunchy pop songs centered around its own vintage bar band ballyhoo and bombast. The songs hit home with a reverent delivery and a slightly dismissive "Aw, f*** it" attitude about love, loves lost, and an endless array of irresistible, unredeemable characters that slug it out on the stage.

At the heart of it all is the band's prolific songwriter, Peter Anvelt, and his guitar-driven songs that strut unaware and lonesome. Perhaps we should give this term "Americana" a rest. And so in that spirit, let's say there's a touch of country rumbling under the Chinchilla's hood, along with some garage rock and bluesy samplings of whatever the band deems cool. The band stays the course with this classic-sounding piece, adding to what will be a lexicon of 10,000-plus Chinchilla albums before it's all over.