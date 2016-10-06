Album review: "No Candy" 

The Vine Brothers

“No Candy”

Self-released

thevinebrothers.com

What New York City-based bluegrass trio The Vine Brothers lacks in volume, it makes up in tangible joy on its new eight-song outing, “No Candy.” That’s not to say they can’t raise hell, but the power of this band is in its subtlety and the air breathing between the notes.

Bluegrass is the approach — mandolin, string bass, guitar, and three-part harmonies that often come off sounding like four — but the band is a little darker than your run of the mill, propped-on-a-porch-picking-and-grinning situation. And lemme tell ya, these cats can pick, boy.

The guests are minimal on “No Candy,” and the album is bare-boned for the most part and sounds to be definitely recorded live with no fanfare or gizmos. Close your eyes and you can picture The Vine Brothers as the notes pour forth from a room whose embrace is almost like an instrument in and of itself.