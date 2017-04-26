Album review: 'Outra Coisa' and 'Rosa Dos Ventos' 

Anat Cohen

"Outra Coisa" and "Rosa Dos Ventos"

Anzic Records

anatcohen.com

Having won DownBeat Critics and Readers Polls year after year, it's safe to say that Anat Cohen is among the most brilliant and engaging clarinetists playing today. Her two new albums explore the Brazilian music she loves most. "Outra Coisa," a collaboration with seven-string guitarist Marcello Goncalves, revitalizes the tunes of composer Moacir Santos, and every cut made me wonder: where has this composer been all my life? Throughout the album, Cohen's clarinet weaves contrapuntally over and around Goncalves' guitar in a manner that is irresistible.

Equally enchanting is Cohen's collaboration with Trio Brasileiro on "Rosa Dos Ventos." The album finds the clarinetist in the company of Dudu Maia on 10-string bandolim (a variation on a mandolin); Douglas Lora playing seven-string guitar; and Alexandre Lora on pandeiro, hand pans, and percussion. When combined with Cohen's clarinet, it's a wondrous blend. All of the tunes are originals by the players, but they fit firmly into the Brazilian tradition. With these two albums, Cohen, who grew up in Israel and is based in New York, firmly establishes herself as a global musician.