Album review: 'Solstice' 

Frank Kimbrough

"Solstice"

Pirouet Records

pirouet.com

With all the frenzied activity of this time of year, not to mention turbulent national events, you might find yourself in need of some meditative musical moments. Frank Kimbrough's "Solstice" delivers an exquisite selection of well-chosen compositions that couldn't come at a better time. Over the past three-and-a-half decades, Kimbrough has established himself as one of the leading pianists on the New York scene. He's been a major force in the multiple-Grammy-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra for more than 20 years and has led numerous projects of his own.

On "Solstice," Kimbrough is joined by two long-time collaborators, bassist Jay Anderson and drummer Jeff Hirshfield. Both contribute solid backing and fine solo work. The simpatico between the three is so strong that most of the tracks are first takes of tunes introduced the day of the session. In addition to Kimbrough's imaginative original, "Question's the Answer," the disc features evocative works by some of the genre's best composers, including Schneider, Andrew Hill, Carla Bley, Paul Motian, Annette Peacock and George Gershwin.