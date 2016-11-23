Album Review: 'Stackhouse' 

Greg "Stackhouse" Prevost

"Universal Vagrant"

Mean Disposition Records

gregstackhouseprevost.com

If you take into consideration the raw trajectory set forth by his first solo record, "Mississippi Murderer," then Greg "Stackhouse" Prevost's new record, "Universal Vagrant," sounds more like his third rather than his second. The precision is more direct on this album, but it ain't overly slick and doesn't forgo Prevost's trademark Ubangi abandon. This is still a blues-based outing.

"Universal Vagrant" is, first of all, a guitar record where he keeps it dirty, sa-loppy, and sa-leazy. The majority of the tunes are penned by Prevost and the ghosts that haunt his palette. The covers that he includes — Howlin' Wolf's "Moanin' the Blues"; Muddy Waters' "Mean Red Spider"; and Buffy Sainte Marie's "Cod'ine" — are referentially relevant and reverent when juxtaposed with Prevost's originals, which bleed The Stones, The Stooges, and The Dolls.

Prevost sounds at home while howling like Lon Chaney Jr. with a voice that is one of the best and most distinct in rock 'n' roll. "Universal Vagrant" is all a bit of a departure from the lo-fi danger found on "Mississippi Murderer." Not better, just different and more put together. The production is aces as well with Alex Patrick twiddling the knobs. It's an all-around fantastic record.