Album review: 'Stay At Home Bad' 

The Macedonian

"Stay At Home Bad"

Self-released

1809studios.com

The opening of this disc will take your breath away. Dave Drago (The Macedonian) plugs in his studio savvy to create a sort of Gregorian chant round robin as if it were conceived by Mott The Hoople. It's heavily atmospheric, accessible, and with a tangibility you can practically taste. Drago popped an advance copy of "Stay At Home Bad" into the post that has no track listings, so I geared myself for a true LP experience. You should try it, too.

"Stay At Home Bad" is a lush, pop tour through power pop on a cool soundscape. It's all Drago in his 1809 Studios, where he's churned out gold from artists like the Ginger Faye Bakers, Jon Lewis, Susanna Rose, Northern Spies, and Mulberry Soul. Well, now he's gone and turned the gun on himself. Listening to this complete recording, it becomes apparent how much influence Drago has in the sound that comes out of the studio, be it his own or from a client. Sounds pretty goddamn epic if you ask me.