Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
Share

Album Review: 'The New York Session' 

click to enlarge music_review1-eab35b17a7113515.jpg

Mark Lewis

"The New York Session"

Audio Daddio

marklewismusic.com

Multi-instrumentalist Mark Lewis may not be a household name in the jazz world because he's spent much of his career in Europe and Canada. But Lewis has played with greats like Bobby Hutcherson, Randy Brecker, and Johnny Griffin. And on his new album, "The New York Session," he's in the stellar company of George Cables on piano; Essiet Essiet, bass; and Victor Lewis, drums. From the fluttering flute that opens the album on "Koan" to the furious saxophone that closes it on "Roll 'em Joe," Lewis is a fantastic player.

Because the flute is far less common than saxophone in jazz performance, it is startling to hear how he uses every textural possibility to express himself in his solo. I found myself wishing there was more flute on the sax-dominated album. Veteran pianist Cables, the other star here, is on fire throughout, bringing his exuberant style to every flight he takes. Bassist Essiet and drummer Lewis not only lend solid support but are also superb on the occasional solo. Lewis, a prolific writer with 1,700 compositions to his credit, adds 11 more worthy tunes here. — BY RON NETSKY

Tags:

More Music Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Music Reviews

Readers also liked…

Latest in Music Reviews

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.