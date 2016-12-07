Album Review: 'The Vision EP' 

Distant View

"The Vision EP"

Self-released

facebook.com/distantviewband

The music on Byron, New York, rockers Distant View's new five-song offering, "The Vision EP," is reminiscent of the post-grunge melodic rock that came out of the 90's, especially if the decade wet up to nineteen ninety-eleven. Just give a listen to the tenacious track "Good Day" and the deliciously nasty guitar therein. That's also when that period of music might have made room for off shoots, like the blues the band expertly cruises through on the cut "On My Own."

The songs on this record for the most part have an acoustic framework that the band hangs its electric delivery and swirling jam around. It's Distant View's chameleon-like ability to become whatever band the music dictates that makes the quartet sound bigger than the sum of its parts; same goes for "The Vision EP." It's a good 'un. — BY FRANK DE BLASE