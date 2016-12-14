ALT-COUNTRY | Hunu Christmas Show 

Local band Hunu is back for a seventh winter of rocking around the Christmas tree with a concert that benefits the Center for Youth Services. If you're hooked on alt-country, ugly sweaters, and feel good events, I imagine this would be your kind of show. Hunu displays a genuine affection for performing front and center while stretching out its line-up. Joining the group onstage will be Steve Lyons, Stephanie Sacco, Terry and Scott Regan, JoAnn Vaccaro, and Bradleys, Symonds & Williams.

The Hunu Christmas Show is Sunday, December 18, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 5 p.m. $10. 232-3230; abilenebarandlounge.com; centerforyouth.net.