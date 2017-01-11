ALTERNATIVE | Phantogram 

Phantogram is the Rolls-Royce of sultry, dark electropop. The duo's tunes, such as "Fall in Love" and "When I'm Small," are impeccable, danceable, and slightly melancholic, and have raised the bar for the genre. Sarah Barthel (vocals, keyboards) and Josh Carter (guitars, vocals) met in junior high school and eventually formed the band in 2007, and the band is now touring in support of "Three," its third studio album.

Phantogram performs with Grouplove, Judah &The Lion, Bleeker, and The Unlikely Candidates for the annual Rover's Holiday Hangover show on Friday, January 13, at the Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 7 p.m. $25. mainstreetarmory.com; phantogram.com.