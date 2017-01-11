Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 11, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

ALTERNATIVE | Phantogram 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert1-13dfe0e68f05d5ac.jpg

Phantogram is the Rolls-Royce of sultry, dark electropop. The duo's tunes, such as "Fall in Love" and "When I'm Small," are impeccable, danceable, and slightly melancholic, and have raised the bar for the genre. Sarah Barthel (vocals, keyboards) and Josh Carter (guitars, vocals) met in junior high school and eventually formed the band in 2007, and the band is now touring in support of "Three," its third studio album.

Phantogram performs with Grouplove, Judah &The Lion, Bleeker, and The Unlikely Candidates for the annual Rover's Holiday Hangover show on Friday, January 13, at the Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 7 p.m. $25. mainstreetarmory.com; phantogram.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.