AMBIENT | Julianna Barwick 

Indie singer-composer Julianna Barwick brings her haunting and ethereal music to the intimate environment of Mission Hall on Friday. This is an ideal venue, considering that the artist's entire catalogue — and her latest album, "Will," in particular — sounds like beautiful, mystical liturgy to be heard under the high-vaulted ceilings of a sacred space. Combining hypnotic, reverb-laden vocal melodies of disarming purity with pop synth textures and looping, Barwick's sonic creations draw equally from the worlds of classical, pop, New Age, and drone without being beholden to any one camp. Local musicians Joe Clark and Cammy Enaharo will play in support.

Julianna Barwick performs Friday, September 16, at Mission Hall, 125 Caroline Street. 7:30 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation. 746-3048; facebook.com/rocmissionhall; juliannabarwick.com.