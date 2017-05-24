Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 24, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

AMERICANA | Lee Harvey Osmond 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN SQUIRES
  • PHOTO BY JEN SQUIRES

Yup, it's Lee Harvey Osmond, he of Blackie and The Rodeo Kings fame. You've seen the show bills that Osmond's sinister mug turns into wanted posters as he stares you down. Well, I'm here to tell you the sinister is real as it slowly permeates with a lost ache out of his music and into your blood. He has a keen sense of noir and dark humor that you'll love, especially if you're a sociopath. If Tom Waits were a gunfighter, he'd be Lee Harvey Osmond.

Lee Harvey Osmond plays Thursday, May 25, at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. abilenebarandlounge.com; leeharveyosmond.com.

