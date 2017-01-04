ART | "4 Directions" 

Four Rochester artists — Constance Mauro, Elizabeth Durand, g.a. Sheller, and Jim Barclay — draw on their personal travel experiences, and unique art styles, for the new exhibit "4 Directions," now hanging in St. John Fisher's Ross Art Gallery. On display are Mauro's monoprints and encaustic paintings of Iceland; Durand's collographic monoprints of the US and Ireland; gum bichromate works of the US, Greece, France, and Italy by g.a. Sheller; and atmospheric color photographs of Ireland by Jim Barclay.

"4 Directions" is on display January 9 through February 17 at St. John Fisher's Patricia O'Keefe Ross Art Gallery, 3690 East Avenue. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. An opening reception will be held Thursday, January 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. sjfc.edu.