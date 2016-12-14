ART | "American Voices" 

In times of disaster and strife, it's wise to remember the words of Fred Rogers: "Look for the helpers." And that's exactly what artist and art teacher Todd Stahl is doing as we march forward to meet the new presidency with trepidation. On December 16, Stahl's show "American Voices" will open at Makers Gallery and Studio (34 Elton Street). The exhibit will feature more than a dozen mixed media portraits of heroic and talented Americans who have shaped our national identity, including Muhammad Ali, Susan B. Anthony, and Frederick Douglass.

"For the most part, they are people who are 'famous' or at least historically significant, but most of them came from humble beginnings," Stahl says of his subjects. "But they were able to help steer our country forward. I have been planning the show for over a year, but with the outcome of the election, this narrative seems to be much more important. And as an art teacher, its one that I talk about often, so it's an interesting intersection of those worlds, and a great way to show everyone just how important our single voice can be."

An opening reception will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the show will continue through Inauguration Day (January 20, 2017). Admission is free, and hours are Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 507-3569, or visit makersgalleryandstudio.com. To preview Stahl's work, visit toddstahlart.com.