ART | "Art for Action!" 

The arts and activism go hand-in-hand. This week, the artists of the Hungerford Building (1115 East Main Street) will continue the tradition of creating change with a building-wide FUNgerford event, "Art for Action! Hungerford United." On Friday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., more than 20 participating studios throughout the complex will showcase the many ways we can support positive change in our community. Each studio will represent a specific cause, from environmentalism and animal rights to social justice, and will offer event-specific art for sale. Each studio will donate a percentage of sales to its chosen cause.

The event is open to all ages. Admission is free, but a donation of a twin-sized blanket is suggested to benefit Rochester Protectives, a group that provides support to the Rochester Fire Department in various ways. You can learn more about their efforts at rochesterprotectives.com.

Parking is available in the Hungerford lot, with overflow parking available at the credit union and just down the street at Greenovation. For more information, call 414-5643 or visit facebook.com/fungerford.