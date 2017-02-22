ART | "Benjamin Entner: Drawings" 

Although Rochester-area artist Benjamin Entner is formally trained in sculpture, his artistic practice doesn't follow convention: Entner's art manifests in video, sound, installation, performance, woodworking, drawing, painting, and sewing. He also creates massive "soft sculptures," which are large-scale inflatable forms that reference portraiture and still life, exploring the boundaries between two- and three-dimensional representations of the world.

Beginning Friday, Entner will present a solo exhibit of his huge inflatable sculptures at Bevier Gallery (Booth Hall 7A, Rochester Institute of Technology, 73 Lomb Memorial Drive). A reception will be held Friday, February 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and an artist talk is planned for Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. in University Gallery (in the same building as Bevier Gallery). The show remains on view through March 11. Bevier's hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 475-4977 or visit cias.rit.edu/bevier-gallery.