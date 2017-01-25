ART | "Confluence" 

Although the new exhibit opening at Oxford Gallery this week bears the title of a painting by a featured artist, "Confluence" is also an apt name for a showing of artwork by two different people. Two streams of artistic focus and style converge on Saturday, January 28, at 267 Oxford Street. Featuring paintings and drawings by Barbara Fox and Ray Hassard, the exhibit continues through March 4. Whether working in pastel on paper or oil on canvas, Hassard, a Cincinnati-based artist, points toward the beauty in the mundane. The viewer watches as his subjects — such as neon-garbed road workers — go about the business of life. And Western New York-based artist Barbara Fox excels at replicating reflection. Her oil and watercolor paintings sparkle with light, whether playing on the surface of water or passing through glass marbles to settle, glowingly, on a page of text.

A reception for the show is planned for Saturday, February 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call 271-5885, or visit oxfordgallery.com.