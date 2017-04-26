ART | "Conversations with a Stranger" 

Through June 3, AXOM Gallery (176 Anderson Avenue) is presenting the debut fine art exhibition of photographer Stephen Reardon, "Conversations with a Stranger," which includes a selection of portraits form an ongoing personal project Reardon uses to confront his own social anxiety. To create this body of work, Reardon chooses a place where he can sit and watch for the right person to appear.

After quickly studying the lighting in the environment and considering how he will use the single speedlight that he brings along, he approaches the prospective model "with the truth and honesty that there is something specifically special about them that deserves to be photographed," he says. In addition to working in advertising and as a freelance photographer in Denver and Rochester, Reardon interned with portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

AXOM is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; until 9 p.m. on First Fridays; and by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, call 232-6030 or visit axomgallery.com.