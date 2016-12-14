ART | "Crystal Blue America" 

When you look at the landscapes and scenes in Marcella Gillenwater's paintings, it's easy to get swept back to personal memories. A new exhibit of Gillenwater's work, "Crystal Blue America," is no different, channeling serene scenes of American countrysides that will resonate with many. "With the infinite possibilities of paint, I reach for the 'language of intent' that is felt in every object and every individual, whether it be a representational or abstract result," Gillenwater says in an artist statement. She hopes to bring a reflective space to each person who stops to appreciate her work.

"Crystal Blue America" will be on view through Sunday, December 31, at International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Avenue. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 264-1440 or visit internationalartacquisitions.com.