Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

September 21, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

ART | "Fashion in Art" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF STEPHEN GRAHAM
  • Photo courtesy of Stephen Graham

As Fashion Week of Rochester approaches, a new Nan Miller Gallery exhibit will be in the stylish spirit. "Fashion in Art" will include more than 50 works from local, national, and international artists, featuring avant-garde, contemporary, classical styles. Nan Miller will donate 15 percent of all sales from the show to The Center for Youth.

The exhibit will be held at Nan Miller Gallery, 3000 Monroe Avenue, from Wednesday, September 21, through Monday, October 17. Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free. For more information, visit nanmillergallery.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.