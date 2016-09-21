ART | "Fashion in Art" 

As Fashion Week of Rochester approaches, a new Nan Miller Gallery exhibit will be in the stylish spirit. "Fashion in Art" will include more than 50 works from local, national, and international artists, featuring avant-garde, contemporary, classical styles. Nan Miller will donate 15 percent of all sales from the show to The Center for Youth.

The exhibit will be held at Nan Miller Gallery, 3000 Monroe Avenue, from Wednesday, September 21, through Monday, October 17. Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is free. For more information, visit nanmillergallery.com.