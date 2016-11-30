ART | Feminist Fiber Art Gallery 

Feminist Fiber Art, a traveling art exhibit curated by Rochester-based artist Iris Nectar, hosts shows, craft workshops, performances, and concerts in DIY spaces with a mission to show how feminists use fiber art to "subvert its history as 'women's work' in colorful, fun, and sexually liberated ways." For its third formal gallery exhibit, Feminist Fiber Art will fill The Yards' space with work from American and international artists — including Canadians Emily Hiller and Michelle Gauthier, Icelandic artist Yrurari, and Lhama, who's based in Brazil. The inclusive project will continue to travel around the country and the world to collaborate with artists from all backgrounds.

Feminist Fiber Art hosts its opening event on Friday, December 2, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Yards, 50-52 Public Market. The gallery will also be open Saturday, December 3, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit is free. For more information, visit feministfiberart.com.