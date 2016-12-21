ART | Glass Wonderland 

Once the glittery fresh snow turns to dirty slush, there's still an opportunity to experience some seasonal sparkles. Head to Corning Museum of Glass (One Museum Way, Corning) to check out the sights and activities associated with its Glass Wonderland. Through January 3, the museum has on display a dazzling 14-foot tree decorated with hundreds of handmade glass ornaments. Also on display is a giant holiday "Glass Holiday Feast," created by the Hot Glass Show team and featuring all manner of holiday meal stables. Throughout the season, the feast grows as gaffers add their favorite dishes to the table.

The museum also offers kid-friendly classes to make holiday and winter-themed projects, including glass ornaments, sculptures, and pendants. And children can participate in a Winter Wonders Gallery Hunt, seeking shapes inspired by the winter season like stars, boots, and holly.

Sign up for classes and check the schedule of live glassmaking demos and special exhibitions at cmog.org. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed December 24, December 25, and January 1. Admission is $18 for adults, $13.50 for college students and seniors, and free to members and ages 17 and younger. For more information, call 607-937-5371.