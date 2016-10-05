Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

ART | Haunted Hungerford 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MUHAMMAD ASLAM
  • PHOTO BY Muhammad Aslam

The Hungerford, home of local artisans, craftsmen, and merchants, is in the Halloween spirit as it prepares for its annual Haunted Hungerford. Haunted Hungerford will mark the First Friday in October by joining in on the spooky celebrations early, with more than 20 open studios, live music, and food trucks. Attendees, who are encouraged to dress in costume, can explore the long, dark halls of the Hungerford and its cursed art galleries.

Haunted Hungerford will take place at The Hungerford building, 1115 East Main Street, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday, October 7. Admission is free. For more information, visit firstfridayrochester.org and thehungerford.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Kiara Alfonseca

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2016 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.