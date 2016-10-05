ART | Haunted Hungerford 

The Hungerford, home of local artisans, craftsmen, and merchants, is in the Halloween spirit as it prepares for its annual Haunted Hungerford. Haunted Hungerford will mark the First Friday in October by joining in on the spooky celebrations early, with more than 20 open studios, live music, and food trucks. Attendees, who are encouraged to dress in costume, can explore the long, dark halls of the Hungerford and its cursed art galleries.

Haunted Hungerford will take place at The Hungerford building, 1115 East Main Street, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday, October 7. Admission is free. For more information, visit firstfridayrochester.org and thehungerford.com.