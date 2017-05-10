Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 10, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

ART | "How Did We Get Here?" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY EVELYNE LEBLANC-ROBERGE
Loud Cow, a new Spencerport art spaces, is hosting "How Did We Get Here," the first in its Exhibition Series. The show features local artists Clifford Wun, Dara Engler, Debra Fisher, Evelyne Leblanc-Roberge, and Megan Armstrong. The pieces exhibited "look at spaces found in the inner worlds of the mental and physical as well as outer spaces of architecture and the outdoors," according to a statement about the show. Curated by the "Father of Loud Cow" Aaron Delehanty.

"How Did We Get Here?" is on display through Tuesday, June 6, at Loud Cow, 13 Pine Hill Road, Spencerport. 312-498-1570; facebook.com/loudcowexhibtions.

