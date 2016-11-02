ART | "Hunter/Gatherer" 

The richness of our region's art community will be showcased in "Hunter/Gatherer," an exhibition of work drawn from the Gerald Mead Collection, on view Friday, November 4, through Friday, November 25, at Gallery r and Gallery Q (100 College Avenue). Since 1987, the artist, writer, educator, and curator has collected more than 1,000 works by artists associated with Western New York by birth or through association with RIT, Visual Studies Workshop, George Eastman Museum, Nazareth College, and other institutions. Dozens of artists from every generation and a variety of media are represented in the main exhibit, "Rochester Connections: Works from the Gerald Mead Collection," at Gallery r. Next door, the Rochester Gay Alliance's Gallery Q will present "Regional LGBTQ Artists from the Gerald Mead Collection."

An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at both spaces. Gallery r's hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; for Gallery Q's hours, call 244-8640. Admission is free. For more info about "Hunter/Gatherer," call 256-3312 or visit galleryr.rit.edu.