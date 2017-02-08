Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

ART | "Light Spill" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SANDRA GIBSON
  • Photo by Sandra Gibson

The Memorial Art Gallery is offering a unique perspective on the film viewing experience with two works from artists Sandra Gibson and Luis Recoder. In "Threadbare" and "Light Spill," Gibson and Recoder deconstruct the basic elements of cinema (celluloid, projector, screen, and light) and ask viewers to consider the art of the moving image once it's divorced from the purposes of storytelling entertainment.

The "Light Spill" installation is on display now through March 26 in the MAG's Media Arts Watch Gallery, a space dedicated to works which explore the use of electronic technology in art. It's the second of four Media Arts exhibits planned throughout the course of the year. The exhibit is included with general gallery admission: $14; $10 for senior citizens; and $5 for college students with ID and children 6 to 18. Free to members, University of Rochester faculty and staff and students, and children 5 and under. For more information, call 276-8900 or visit online at mag.rochester.edu.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Adam Lubitow

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Adam Lubitow

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.