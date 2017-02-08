ART | "Light Spill" 

The Memorial Art Gallery is offering a unique perspective on the film viewing experience with two works from artists Sandra Gibson and Luis Recoder. In "Threadbare" and "Light Spill," Gibson and Recoder deconstruct the basic elements of cinema (celluloid, projector, screen, and light) and ask viewers to consider the art of the moving image once it's divorced from the purposes of storytelling entertainment.

The "Light Spill" installation is on display now through March 26 in the MAG's Media Arts Watch Gallery, a space dedicated to works which explore the use of electronic technology in art. It's the second of four Media Arts exhibits planned throughout the course of the year. The exhibit is included with general gallery admission: $14; $10 for senior citizens; and $5 for college students with ID and children 6 to 18. Free to members, University of Rochester faculty and staff and students, and children 5 and under. For more information, call 276-8900 or visit online at mag.rochester.edu.