ART | Made on State Open House 

Made on State, a collective of artists and makers located at 510 State Street, is a home for creativity. The 26,000-square-foot campus of recently renovated studios will host a winter open house on Saturday with 15 working artists offering tours of workshops, demonstrations, and gallery showings. Vendors will also be selling independently crafted gifts. A Gamer's Nostalgia, Airigami, HouseTwelve Media, Diana Ptaszynski, Fired Figments, Noodlehead Art, and more will be featured throughout the building. PUSH Physical Theatre's Avi Pryntz-Nadworny will give cyr wheel demonstrations (12 p.m.; 1:45 p.m.; and 3:45 p.m.), and the Rochester Ukulele Orchestra (12:15 p.m.) and Al Biles and Gen Jam (2:15 p.m.) will perform.

Made on State's winter open house will take place Saturday, February 4, at 510 State Street. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free, but registration encouraged. For more information, visit madeonstate.com.