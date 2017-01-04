Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

January 04, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
Share

ART | "Parisian Afternoon" 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY INTERNATIONAL ART ACQUISITIONS
  • Photo Provided by International Art Acquisitions

If the Rochester winter weather starts to get you down during January, you may find an escape at International Art Acquisitions. The gallery, through this month, is displaying "Parisian Afternoon," an exhibition of paintings by contemporary Brazilian artist Monteiro Prestes that depict the iconic, romantic hustle and bustle of Parisian life. Prestes is also known for his vivid landscapes and still life paintings.

"Parisian Afternoon" is on display through January 31 at International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Avenue. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 264-1440; internationalartacquisitions.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jake Clapp

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.